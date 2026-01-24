Dr Ramadoss in DMK alliance: திருமா கையில் முடிவு! | PMK | MK Stalin | Shabbir Ahmed | TNM Tamil

With only a few months left for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, speculation around a possible realignment within the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led alliance has intensified, particularly over the possible inclusion of a faction of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) led by its founder Dr S Ramadoss.

However, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol Thirumavalavan has made it clear that his party will not support such a move.

Meanwhile, the Congress’s hard push for more seats and a bigger share of power in the alliance, leading to tense negotiations and strategic clashes behind closed doors within the DMK Alliance.

In this week of Yen Endra Kelvi, Shabbir Ahmed and Sivapriyan ETB unpack the unwavering conflict between PMK and VCK, and about the inside information on Congress high command meeting in Delhi.