DMK alliance: தொடரும் இழுபறி; அதிருப்தியில் தோழமைகள்! | TNM Tamil | Shabbir Ahmed

As Tamil Nadu moves closer to the 2026 Assembly elections, negotiations over alliances and seat-sharing have begun to intensify across the state’s major political fronts.

Within the ruling coalition led by the DMK, allies such as the VCK and the CPI(M) have been publicly putting forth their expectations for a stronger share of seats, signalling greater political space.

At the same time, developments in the opposition camp have drawn attention after AIADMK supremo Edappadi K Palaniswami’s repeated meetings with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, as the alliance talks with the Dravidian party were held in Tamil Nadu traditionally.

Adding to this, is the emergence of TVK led by actor-politician Vijay. His recent political messaging around alliances, along with remarks by party leader Aadhav Arjuna that sparked backlash from supporters of Actor Rajinikanth, has intensified debates about the party’s election strategy and public image in its crucial growing phase.

In this week’s episode of Yen Endra Kelvi, Shabbir Ahmed and Sivapriyan ETB unpack the pressures within the ruling coalition, the evolving optics around the opposition camp, and the unanswered questions surrounding TVK’s next political move ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.