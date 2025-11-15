DMK 75 விழா: அட்டை தாஜ்மஹாலா விஜய்? | TVK Vijay | Shabbir Ahmed | Yen Endra Kelvi | TNM Tamil

In this week's Yen Endra Kelvi, Shabbir Ahmed along with Senior Journalist Sivapriyan, bring you a refreshed format ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, with a sharper, faster and deeply analytical view on the prevailing issues. The hosts begin with a quick round-up of the week’s top headlines from the registration claims by the RSS chief to the shocking conditions of Chennai's roads. As Bihar’s political landscape undergoes a dramatic shift, the hosts break down what the Bihar election results mean for national politics and the impact it will cause on Tamil Nadu in 2026 with Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) MP D Ravikumar. Then, the hosts shed light on the prolonged delay in appointing a regular DGP for the state’s police force. People's Watch Executive Director Henri Tiphagne, joins them to elaborate on the legal questions, administrative lapses, and the implications for policing in the state.