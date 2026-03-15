DMK கூட்டணி: மீண்டும் குழப்பமா? | MK Stalin | TVK Vijay | Shabbir Ahmed | TNM Tamil

With the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections approaching, political activity in the state is intensifying, particularly around alliance negotiations and seat-sharing arrangements.

Within the ruling alliance led by the DMK, allies such as the VCK and the Left parties have begun pressing for a greater share of seats, arguing that their electoral strength and grassroots presence justifies stronger representation in the alliance.

In this week’s Yen Endra Kelvi, Shabbir Ahmed and Sivapriyan ETB unpack the evolving alliance dynamics and the growing pressure within the DMK-led bloc and the uncertainties surrounding TVK’s next political move.