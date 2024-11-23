ஏன் என்ற கேள்வி

Congress’s overconfidence costs Maharashtra | Election Results | Jharkhand | Yen Endra Kelvi | YEK

In a major setback to the INDIA alliance, the BJP-led NDA registered a stunning victory in Maharashtra, with the BJP-led Maha Yuti alliance sweeping the polls. This has come as a rude shock to the Congress party, which went into the polls without a narrative or a proper strategy. TNM Tamil had earlier reported how the INDIA alliance campaign was lagging, and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde managed to turn the anti-incumbency factor in his favor. In this week’s Yen Endra Kelvi, Shabbir Ahmed decodes the Maharashtra and Jharkhand election results with journalist Sivapriyan.