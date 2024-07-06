ஏன் என்ற கேள்வி

BSP Armstrong death: Tamil Nadu சட்டம்-ஒழுங்கு கவலைக்கிடம் | News Minute

The law and order situation in Tamil Nadu is under fire following the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader K Armstrong outside his house in Perambur of Chennai. The opposition party in the state All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has made critical remarks about the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) questioning how bad the law and order situation has been in the state if the state leader of a national party is killed in the state capital. BSP supremo Mayawati condemned the brutal killing and demanded the state government to punish the guilty persons. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin has stated that all the accused have been arrested by the police the same night and that he has ordered the police to act swiftly in the case. The News Minute has been consistently highlighting about the declining law and order situation in Tamil Nadu and in this week’s Yen Endra Kelvi Shabbir Ahmed reports from the ground on Armstrong’s murder & how the Chennai police has to answer some serious questions.