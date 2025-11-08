Bihar Elections: எதிர்பார்ப்பை உண்டாக்கும் தேர்தல் முடிவு! | TNM Tamil | Modi | BJP | Rahul Gandhi

All eyes are on the Bihar election results as the state goes to polls in a politically charged atmosphere following the Special Summary Revision (SIR). This election is being seen as a major test of alliances and shifting loyalties, especially between the BJP and JD(U), whose post-result relationship could redefine the political landscape in Bihar. The stakes are high for the opposition too, questions loom large over whether the RJD and Congress entered this election with a clear strategy or if their complacent, delayed response will hurt the Mahagathbandhan’s prospects. With the political mood in flux and a close contest on the cards, Bihar’s verdict could set the tone for national politics ahead of 2026. In this week’s Yen Endra Kelvi, Shabbir Ahmed discusses these crucial dynamics with Niranjan Kumar, who reports from Delhi for his The Capital Tamil YouTube channel.