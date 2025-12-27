AIADMK seat sharing: வருத்தத்தில் BJP! | Jana Nayagan | Parasakthi | Shabbir Ahmed | TNM Tamil

In his first visit to Tamil Nadu after being appointed as BJP state election in-charge, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Tuesday, December 23, held a meeting with AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for the 2026 Assembly election.



While the meeting has taken off, there were media reports that claimed the initiative was intended to finalise the seat sharing numbers and few of the media houses reported the numbers as well.



In this week of Yen Endra Kelvi, Shabbir Ahmed and Sivapriyan ETB unpack the credibility of those numbers, the political calculations in leaking them, and the impact that mounts on the political parties'.