₹5000 மகளிர் உரிமை தொகை தாக்கத்தை ஏற்படுத்துமா? | Shabbir Ahmed | Vijay | TNM Tamil

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said his government credited Rs 5,000 each to 1.31 crore women under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme, alleging attempts were made to stall the monthly aid ahead of the Assembly elections.

In a video message, Stalin claimed the BJP tried to delay the scheme by citing elections, but said his government prevented it. He noted that any pause in the Rs 1,000 monthly assistance under the Model Code of Conduct would have hurt women relying on it for medicines, children’s education, and household expenses.

The Rs 5,000 includes Rs 3,000 for February to April and an additional Rs 2,000 as a summer component. Stalin also said the monthly aid would be increased to Rs 2,000 if his party returns to power.

