2026 Tamil Nadu Election: DMK-வின் Strategy என்ன? | Shabbir Ahmed | MK Stalin | TVK | Vijay

As Tamil Nadu heads towards the 2026 Assembly elections, the ruling DMK is sharpening its political play with Chief Minister MK Stalin’s good will on the ground.

From projecting strong governance through welfare schemes to building ground level connections, the party is positioning itself to upfront in a crucial four cornered battle.

In this episode of Yen Endra Kelvi, Shabbir Ahmed and Sivapriyan ETB decode how the DMK is countering the BJP’s expanding presence in Tamil Nadu, addressing grievances within party cadres, and about what is working for the ruling party and what challenges remain for them.