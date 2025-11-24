தமிழ்நாட்டை புரிந்து கொள்ளாத BJP | Governor Vs CM | Metro Issue | SIR | TNM Tamil | Shabbir Ahmed

In this week’s Yen Endra Kelvi, Shabbir Ahmed and ETB Sivapriyan discuss a range of issues, starting with the Supreme Court’s decision on the Presidential reference and its impact. They also look at TVK Vijay restarting his campaign. This week too, the focus is on the Union Government rejecting the Metro Rail proposal for Coimbatore and Madurai, and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), which is causing huge hardship and has overburdened Booth Level Officers in Tamil Nadu.