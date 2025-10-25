தமிழகத்தில் SIR; தேர்தல் ஆணையம் அதிரடி அறிவிப்பு! | DMK | AIADMK | TVK | Shabbir Ahmed | TNM Tamil

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing an election data theft and voter fraud case has found that a voter’s name could be removed from the rolls for just ₹80.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has announced a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu ahead of crucial 2026 Assembly Elections, similar to the recent exercise in Bihar, promising to ‘purify’ the list by removing bogus voters and to restore public faith.

The opposition parties have termed Election Commission of India’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) as an assault on democracy and have raised several questions.

In this week’s Yen Endra Kelvi, Shabbir Ahmed examines Karnataka's voter data scandal, the political allegations that have followed, and what the Election Commission’s move means for the transparency of India’s voter lists and how prepared political parties in Tamil Nadu are to tackle ECI’s move.