சரியும் சட்டம் ஒழுங்கு: CM Stalin’s failure! | DMK | TN Law and Order | Shabbir Ahmed | TNM Tamil

From the brutal killing of a Bihar migrant family to the sexual assault at Nandanam Government Arts College and a farmer being set ablaze in public view, Tamil Nadu’s law and order situation has once again come under serious scrutiny.

When the DMK was in opposition, it was among the loudest voices questioning police excesses and governance failures from the custodial deaths in Sathankulam to the Thoothukudi police firing.

However, despite having power, the party is facing criticism for allegedly avoiding debates and accountability over similar incidents that occur time and again.

In this week's Yen Endra Kelvi, Shabbir Ahmed and Sivapriyan ETB break down the recent law and order controversies, the political responses around them, and what they mean for governance and public trust in Tamil Nadu.