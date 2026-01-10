கூட்டணி ஆட்சி: AIADMK-க்கு BJP நெருக்கடி! | EPS | Amit Shah | Shabbir Ahmed | TNM Tamil

In a significant development, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has formally demanded the sharing of power in Tamil Nadu. The development took place in a late-night meeting between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary Edappadi K Palanisamy (EPS) on Wednesday, January 11, in New Delhi. AIADMK sources told TNM that the BJP is keen on a power share in Tamil Nadu and has sought a commitment from the AIADMK leadership ahead of the crucial 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The BJP has also expressed its willingness to contest in more seats in the upcoming elections. In this week's Yen Endra Kelvi, Shabbir Ahmed and Sivapriyan ETB discuss the demands put forth by BJP, tussles within the NDA alliance, and about the challenges for EPS to form a formidable coalition within PM Modi visit to Tamil Nadu.

