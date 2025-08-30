ஏன் என்ற கேள்வி

கிட்னி திருட்டில் களமிறங்கும் ED| Journalist Mani Interview | DMK vs TVK| Shabbir Ahmed | TNM Tamil

Amid the fast-changing political landscapes in Tamil Nadu, the ruling DMK government is facing challenges from multiple sides. Be it from the High Court striking orders against their ministers, to the growing contention among sanitation workers after their midnight arrests. At the same time, the BJP is steadily expanding its base, while their alliances are adding pressures to the DMK. Meanwhile, Vijay’s political arrival has triggered debates on whether he can emerge as a strong alternative, even though the opposition parties continue to struggle in defining its role. In this week's episode of Yen Endra Kelvi, Shabbir Ahmed speaks to senior journalist Mani, to break down the DMK’s governance, the opposition’s optional fights and analyse whether these developments are favouring any political parties.