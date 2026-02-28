இழுபறியில் DMK-Congress seat sharing talks: உஷாரான DMK! | TNM Tamil | Shabbir Ahmed

As Tamil Nadu moves closer to the 2026 Assembly elections, the state’s political situation is witnessing rapid and twisted moves, with the ruling DMK is deep in seat-sharing talks with its long time ally, the Congress, but this time, the talks come with a visible friction.

The party’s call for a greater share in power and its public signalling about an understanding with actor-politician Vijay's TVK have added a new layer of conflicts to alliance discussions.

Meanwhile, as these negotiations are unfolding, the DMK has been expanding its flank by bringing CM O Panneerselvam, and the DMDK inside, widely understood to arm-twist the Congress's demands.

In this week’s Yen Endra Kelvi, Shabbir Ahmed and Sivapriyan ETB, joined by TNIE’s Prabhakar Tamilarasu, dissect the shifting equations between the DMK and Congress, and examine whether the Congress overplayed its hand or is it testing its leverage at a crucial moment.