ஏன் என்ற கேள்வி

அன்பில் மகேஷ் fails, incompetence peaks in TN school education dept | Mahavishnu | Anbil

Is the Tamil Nadu School Education Ministry in safe hands? This is the question circulating in Tamil Nadu after a so-called spiritual guru and self-proclaimed motivational speaker, Mahavishnu, threatened a teacher for questioning a pseudoscientific speech delivered by him. The comments made by Mahavishnu, founder of the Paramporul Foundation, have drawn the ire of many across the state, who are questioning how the DMK-led government could allow such a speech to be made to students in a public school, given the party’s ideological stance and claims of social justice. Furthermore, many are furious that when a teacher with disabilities attempted to question Mahavishnu, the speaker verbally abused him. The Chennai police have registered a case, and Mahavishnu, who had just landed from Australia, has been arrested. However, the issue has raised a barrage of questions about the way the Tamil Nadu school education department has been functioning under the leadership of Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi. This comes at a time when caste and communal differences have crept into educational institutions, as pointed out by the retired Justice Chandru committee. In this video, Shabbir Ahmed explains how Anbil Mahesh has failed in protecting Tamil Nadu’s school education system.