World of Lokah, success, and more: Santhy Balachandran interview

‘Myth, magic, superheroes’-- the new buzzwords of film buffs across Kerala and outside. Kalyani Priyadarshan’s ‘Lokah: Chapter 1–Chandra’ has opened up a whole new cinematic world of legends, rooted in Kerala folklore. As the film continues its successful box-office run, co-writer and dramaturg Santhy Balachandran sits down with TNM’s Sukanya Shaji to speak about tweaking the yakshi myth, the film’s overwhelming success, and more…