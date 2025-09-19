VIDEO

World of Lokah, success, and more: Santhy Balachandran interview

How do you turn a regional myth into a pan-Indian cinematic experience? Santhy Balachandram co-writer and dramaturg of Lokah: Chapter 1– Chandra, opens up about tweaking the yakshi myth for a superhero film. Watch her conversation with TNM’s Sukanya Shaji
Sukanya Shaji
‘Myth, magic, superheroes’-- the new buzzwords of film buffs across Kerala and outside. Kalyani Priyadarshan’s ‘Lokah: Chapter 1–Chandra’ has opened up a whole new cinematic world of legends, rooted in Kerala folklore. As the film continues its successful box-office run, co-writer and dramaturg Santhy Balachandran sits down with TNM’s Sukanya Shaji to speak about tweaking the yakshi myth, the film’s overwhelming success, and more…

