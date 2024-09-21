VIDEO

Workplace stress caused 26-year old Anna’s death? A cardiologist & an HR consultant weigh in

Anna Sebastian Perayil, a 26-year-old CA from Kerala, died in July 2024 after working just four months at Ernst & Young (EY) in Pune. Her mother, Anita Augustine, attributed her death to extreme job-related stress, underscoring the demanding workload Anna faced. Despite excelling in her studies and joining EY to advance her career, Anna soon experienced heightened anxiety, insomnia, and physical strain. Her workload included late-night tasks and weekend responsibilities, which left her exhausted. Her concerns about the excessive demands were reportedly dismissed, with managers advising her to work late like others. Her tragic death has fueled public outrage over corporate work environments, leading her mother to call for a major reassessment of workplace practices, particularly in terms of prioritizing employee mental health. TNM’s Pooja Prasanna speaks to Dr P Manokar, senior interventional cardiologist and Amit Jain, Ceo of a hiring firm TeamLease.