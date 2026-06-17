VIDEO

Won’t go back to BRS; KCR can join me: K Kavitha speaks to TNM

In this interview with TNM’s Editor-in-Chief Dhanya Rajendran, TRS chief K Kavitha opens up on her political journey, her break with BRS, the launch of her new party, and her vision for Telangana's future. On contemporary politics, she takes aim at Pawan Kalyan over his comments on Telangana and questions where he would stand on issues such as water sharing between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. She also criticizes Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, describing him as an "MOU Chief Minister" and questioning the government's development claims.