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Why YouTuber Raavan was arrested five times by Andhra police

The Andhra Pradesh police have arrested YouTuber Raavan of the ‘Prashna’ channel under the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), over a video paying tribute to Maoist leaders killed by security forces. This came after four consecutive arrests in cases filed by Jana Sena Party workers over Raavan’s controversial remarks criticising their party chief and Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan. Raavan got bail in all four cases. Can the police keep arresting someone in successive FIRs even after courts grant them bail again and again? The Supreme Court has repeatedly said that arrests should be done only when actually necessary, not automatically. But with the police finally invoking the UAPA, getting bail is now much harder for Raavan.