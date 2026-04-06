Why Thiruparankundram matters to Madurai's people? | Writer Muthukrishnan Interview

The Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai, home to the Subramaniya Swamy temple, the Sikkandar Badusha dargah, and ancient Jain caves, has for centuries, stood as a shared religious space in Tamil Nadu.

But in recent months, a dispute over the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam lamp at a stone pillar near the hilltop has escalated into a major political flashpoint, drawing in courts, political parties, and religious organisations across the state.

What began as a disagreement over ritual practice has expanded into a wider debate about identity, communal harmony, and electoral politics in Tamil Nadu.

In this interview, TNM Senior News Editor Shabbir Ahmed speaks to Madurai-based writer Muthukrishnan to understand the social and political significance of Thiruparankundram, how the issue is being interpreted on the ground, and what it tells us about the evolving political landscape of Madurai and Tamil Nadu.