Why did ZEE5 pull down Satluj?

Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj, based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, was pulled from ZEE5 just two days after its release. The platform cited “current developments” without explaining further, but reports suggest the government ordered the takedown over “security concerns.”

The film took nearly four years and three title changes to reach audiences, after a long battle with the Central Board of Film Certification. This week’s ShortCut looks at what happened.