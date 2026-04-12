VIDEO

Why communal politics fails in TN’s Madurai

BJP’s push around Thirupparankundram raises a larger question. Is Madurai buying into communal politics or pushing back? Pooja Prasanna reports from the ground.
Written by:
Pooja Prasanna
Pooja Prasanna

Madurai has long been seen as a city of shared faith and everyday harmony. But the Thirupparankundram row has brought new political attention to this history.

In this ground report, The News Minute’s Pooja Prasanna travels to Madurai to understand what is at stake. From the hill that houses a temple, a dargah and Jain heritage sites, to the recent mobilisation by BJP and Hindutva groups, the story raises a larger question. Can communal politics take root in a city known for coexistence?

With voices from residents, writers and legal experts, this report looks at the history, the court battles and the politics shaping Thirupparankundram today.

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Tamil Nadu
Madurai
Communal
BJP
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