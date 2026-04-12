Why communal politics fails in TN’s Madurai

Madurai has long been seen as a city of shared faith and everyday harmony. But the Thirupparankundram row has brought new political attention to this history.

In this ground report, The News Minute’s Pooja Prasanna travels to Madurai to understand what is at stake. From the hill that houses a temple, a dargah and Jain heritage sites, to the recent mobilisation by BJP and Hindutva groups, the story raises a larger question. Can communal politics take root in a city known for coexistence?

With voices from residents, writers and legal experts, this report looks at the history, the court battles and the politics shaping Thirupparankundram today.

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