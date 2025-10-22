VIDEO

Why Are Chennai Roads Falling Apart? | In Public Interest

Across Tamil Nadu, potholes and broken roads have become a grim symbol of civic neglect. From Chennai’s arterial stretches to rural interior roads, poor quality construction, lack of accountability, and rampant corruption in tenders have left citizens paying the price, sometimes with their lives. Why do roads in Tamil Nadu fail so quickly despite huge public spending? Who benefits from the poor-quality infrastructure? And what can citizens do to hold authorities accountable? In this week’s In Public Interest, TNM’s Senior News Editor Shabbir Ahmed speaks to Jayaram Venkatesh, Convener of Arappor Iyakkam, whose campaign is challenging the deep-rooted corruption and inefficiency in Tamil Nadu’s road works.