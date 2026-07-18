What's wrong with Orry's bathroom argument?

Can you tell if someone is a "real" woman just by looking at them? This week, influencer Orry questioned whether trans women should be allowed in women's toilets. Earlier this month, Indian cricketer Bharti Fulmali, freshly selected for India's Women's T20 World Cup squad, was being called "a man" online because of how she looks.

These may seem like unrelated controversies. But they're actually connected by the same idea.

This video looks at how transphobia has become one of sexism's newest weapons—and why attempts to "protect women" often end up policing everyone.