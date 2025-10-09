What triggered anti-immigration rallies in Ireland | Sinéad O’Carroll interview

What triggered anti-immigration sentiments in Ireland? Were Indians a specific target like in the US and Australia? How much of internet hate speech is making its way into everyday life in Ireland? Why do the Irish have solidarity for Palestinians? What are the shifting responsibilities of independent digital media in a disformantion and AI-driven online space?

For answers, Bharathy Singaravel caught up with the editor of Dublin-based The Journal, Sinéad O'Carroll, at the The News Minute and Newslaundry’s Media Rumble in Bengaluru.