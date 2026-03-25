‘Was tough but I crossed many barriers’: IUML’s Fathima Thahiliya

Fathima Thahiliya, contesting from Perambra in Kozhikode district, is one of only two women fielded by the Indian Union Muslim League for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections — a notable shift for a party that has historically had limited representation of women.

The IUML is part of the Congress-led United Democratic Front. In an interview with TNM’s Haritha Manav, she speaks about being a woman in public life, the need for representation, and the question of choice and freedom.