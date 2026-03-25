VIDEO

‘Was tough but I crossed many barriers’: IUML’s Fathima Thahiliya

Written by:
Haritha Manav
Haritha Manav

Fathima Thahiliya, contesting from Perambra in Kozhikode district, is one of only two women fielded by the Indian Union Muslim League for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections — a notable shift for a party that has historically had limited representation of women.

The IUML is part of the Congress-led United Democratic Front. In an interview with TNM’s Haritha Manav, she speaks about being a woman in public life, the need for representation, and the question of choice and freedom.

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