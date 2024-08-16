VIDEO

Vijay’s party conference faces big hurdles? | TVK | GOAT Update | News Minute Tamil

Actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay is planning a show of strength ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. He wants to hold a massive state-level conference in September this year, inviting lakhs of supporters. But he is facing one big hurdle. His team is unable to find a venue to host the event. So why is finding a venue such a task? TNM’s Senior News Editor Shabbir Ahmed with the latest details.