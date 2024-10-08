VIDEO

Vijay’s entry into politics has rattled the DMK? | Journalist Mani | MK Stalin | DMK

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s decision to elevate his son, Udhayanidhi Stalin, as the Deputy Chief Minister has sparked widespread discussions across the state’s political landscape. While DMK party workers are celebrating the move, there is a noticeable sense of unease in certain quarters, hinting at deeper undercurrents within the party and state politics. What does this elevation mean for Tamil Nadu’s future and the balance of power within the DMK? Also, how are the opposition parties and alliance parties responding to it? Are the opposition parties doing enough? TNM’s Shabbir Ahmed explores these questions in conversation with Senior Journalist Mani.