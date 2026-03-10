Vijay under pressure from BJP to join NDA | TVK | Shabbir Ahmed

As Tamil Nadu moves closer to the assembly elections, speculation has intensified now over whether the BJP leadership, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is attempting to open channels of communication with TVK Vijay. Recent internal surveys within the BJP are believed to suggest that the presence of Vijay in the electoral battle could significantly alter vote shares across several constituencies, which may be a hitting concern to a party that has been attempting to expand its footprint in Tamil Nadu. In this interview, Shabbir Ahmed speaks to Sivapriyan ETB about the political calculations behind the BJP's outreach, the challenges in initiating talks with Vijay, and how this could mean for Tamil Nadu’s evolving electoral landscape.