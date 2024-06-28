VIDEO

Vijay speaks on drug menace, silent on NEET - Sivapriyan Interview | The News Minute Tamil

Actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) Chief Vijay met with students for the second time in Chennai today. Vijay urged students to be politically aware and to ignore social media criticism. In an indirect attack on the ruling DMK, Vijay cautioned students about the ill effects of drug consumption. The DMK has been under fire for the past few months over police inaction to curb drugs, and the Kallakurichi liquor tragedy has also raised many questions. Recently, on Vijay’s birthday, political leaders from various parties, including DMK allies, wished him and acknowledged him as a political party leader. This has triggered speculation that Vijay’s TVK will emerge as a disruptor in Tamil Nadu politics in the upcoming 2026 assembly elections. In this video, TNM’s Senior News Editor Shabbir Ahmed speaks to journalist Sivapriyan about Vijay’s political moves and their potential impact