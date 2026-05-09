Vijay had only 108, why should he be CM? TTV Dhinakaran intv

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) chief TTV Dhinakaran on Saturday, May 9, said there was “nothing wrong” if the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) joined hands to prevent Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay from forming the government in Tamil Nadu, arguing that such a move would be in the “interest of the state”.

In an interview with TNM’s Shabbir Ahmed, Dhinakaran defended AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) as the rightful claimant to form the government and questioned TVK’s assertion that it had the numbers required to secure a majority.

“People gave Vijay only 108 seats. The opposition parties together have 126 seats. How can he say he has the majority?” Dhinakaran asked.

Instead, he said Vijay should extend support to EPS to form the government. “We will ask his support for our learned brother to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu,” Dhinakaran said, referring to Palaniswami.

Responding to speculation over a possible post-poll understanding between the DMK and AIADMK, Dhinakaran initially said it was premature to comment. However, he later said political realities in Tamil Nadu had changed.

"The Karunanidhi era is no more. The AIADMK was started against the late Karunanidhi. Now his grandson is there, situations have changed, and newcomers like Vijay are there,” he said.

Dhinakaran added that if the DMK and AIADMK were to come together to stop Vijay from taking power, he would support such a move. “There is nothing wrong with that. AIADMK and DMK can be allies to protect Tamil Nadu from any big disaster," he said.

The AMMK leader also reiterated allegations that TVK attempted to use a “forged” support letter from AMMK MLA S Kamaraj to bolster its claim before the Governor. Dhinakaran claimed Kamaraj had denied authorising any letter backing TVK and maintained that the Governor was right to seek proof of majority support before inviting any party to form the government.