TVK victory: 60 வருட இரு துருவ அரசியல் முடிவுக்கு வந்தது எப்படி? | Vijay | Shabbir Ahmed |TNM Tamil

After six decades of electoral dominance by the DMK and the AIADMK, actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged victorious in its maiden Assembly election, marking one of the most significant political shifts in the state's recent history.

What explains TVK's rise? Was it driven by anti-incumbency, or the weakening of the traditional Dravidian parties? Where did the DMK government lose public confidence, and how did the AIADMK fail to position itself as the principal opposition?

In the first episode of 'Decoding TN Results 2026', a special podcast series, Shabbir Ahmed speaks to senior journalist Mani to unpack the verdict, examine the factors behind TVK's breakthrough, and analyse the significance of the electoral mandate.