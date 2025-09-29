TVK Stampede: Karur village left mourning | TVK | Vijay | Shabbir Ahmed | TNM Tamil

The death toll from the devastating stampede at actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) campaign rally in Karur has risen to 41 after a woman succumbed to her injuries.

The woman, 65-year-old Sukuna from Velusamipuram, succumbed to injuries late Sunday night. Sukuna, who worked for a private company, had gone missing after the rally. Her relatives later found she had been admitted to the Karur Government Hospital’s intensive care unit but could not be saved despite treatment.

The tragedy struck on Saturday evening at Velayudhampalayam, where thousands had gathered to hear Vijay speak. Witnesses said the crowd swelled beyond capacity, and as people pushed forward to catch a glimpse of the TVK leader, chaos erupted.

With these tragic instances, TNM’s Shabbir Ahmed goes to Karur, meets the deceased families to unfold what truly happened.