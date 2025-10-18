TVK Karur Stampede: கரூர் செல்ல விஜய்க்கு தாமதம் ஏன்? | Shabbir Ahmed | TVK Vijay | TNM Tamil

It’s been around a month since the tragic stampede at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay’s rally in Karur, which claimed 41 lives and left several injured. The incident shook Tamil Nadu and rattled TVK’s structure from the grassroots to the top leadership. Criticism has mounted over the party’s response. From local functionaries to senior leaders, none were seen on the ground. Meanwhile, the DMK-led government moved swiftly, with its actions positioning the blame on TVK. At the same time, the AIADMK and BJP extended support to TVK, accusing the government of lapses in safety measures. The party now breathes a little easier after the Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe under the supervision of a retired judge. Why is Vijay still hesitant to visit Karur and meet the victims’ families? Does TVK lack the organisational strength to manage a crisis? What will be the party’s next move? In this week’s Yen Endra Kelvi, Shabbir Ahmed speaks to The Debate’s Aparna on how delayed crisis management can impact the future of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.