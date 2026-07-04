TVK government: CM Vijay-க்கு முன் இருக்கும் சவால்கள் என்ன? | TVK | Shabbir Ahmed | TNM Tamil

From obtaining revenue certificates to securing electricity connections, bribery and unofficial payments have often been seen as routine despite repeated promises of administrative reform by successive governments.

Within weeks of assuming office, the TVK government has projected itself as committed to building a clean and corruption-free administration.

Officials from departments such as Revenue, School Education and Electricity claim there has been a noticeable shift, with stricter monitoring, greater accountability, and a reluctance among government staff to demand or accept bribes.

But are these changes visible on the ground, and can they be sustained beyond the initial months of a new government?

In this week's Yen Endra Kelvi, Shabbir Ahmed and Sivapriyan ETB examine whether the government's anti-corruption push is translating into meaningful change for citizens, the challenges of institutionalising clean governance, and what it would take for Tamil Nadu to build a truly corruption-free administrative model.