TVK-Congress alliance: VCK & இடதுசாரிகள் அமைதி காப்பது ஏன்? | Shabbir Ahmed | TNM Tamil

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-turned-politician Vijay, has begun consultations with other parties after emerging as the single largest formation in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections with 108 seats, falling short of the 118 needed for a majority in the 234-member House. After that, the Indian National Congress has announced its support to TVK to form the next government in Tamil Nadu, following the Assembly election results. In this video, TNM's Shabbir Ahmed explains the political scenario surging in Tamil Nadu, challenging infront of Vijay and about the possible parties that could join hands with TVK in forming government.

