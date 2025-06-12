VIDEO

TNM Exclusive: PMK-வை யாராலும் கைப்பற்ற முடியாது; Ramadoss challenges Anbumani! | TNM Tamil

Has the rift between Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder Dr S Ramadoss and his son Dr Anbumani Ramadoss reached a point of no return? This is the latest buzz within the PMK and Tamil Nadu’s political circles till now. Ramadoss accused Anbumani of forcing him to align with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said making him a minister in the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) in 2004 was a big mistake. His outburst at a press conference, where he levelled serious allegations against Anbumani Ramadoss and his wife Sowmiya Anbumani, has given rise to speculation that the PMK is heading for a split. From the contradictory statements between them, the tussles over posting party functionaries, the visit of RSS ideologue S Gurumurthy and former Chennai Mayor Saidai Duraiswamy to Ramadoss Thailapuram residence, the rift and controversies around the PMK deepens day by day. Amid these ongoing outrages, PMK founder S Ramadoss opens up for the first time to TNM’s Senior News Editor Shabbir Ahmed about his stance on the party's leadership and breaks down the battle with his son.