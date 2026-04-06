TNM Exclusive: பாஜகவை விமர்சிப்பதில் தயங்குகிறாரா TVK Vijay? | Venkataramanan | Shabbir Ahmed

The entry of actor-politician Vijay into the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls has added a new dimension to the state’s political contest. As president of the TVK, Vijay has announced candidates for all 234 constituencies and filed his own nominations from both Perambur and Trichy East.

Meanwhile, political observers are also closely watching how the party plans to convert its large fan base into votes, what its governance vision for Tamil Nadu looks like, and whether its leadership will remain fully committed to electoral politics amid continuing discussions returning to cinema.

In this interview, Shabbir Ahmed speaks to TVK treasurer and Mylapore Assembly constituency candidate P Venkataramanan about Vijay's thought process on entering politics, party’s electoral strategy, and what TVK’s roadmap is for Tamil Nadu if it comes to power.