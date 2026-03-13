Thoothukudi student murder: Data பேசும் காவல்துறை! | Shabbir Ahmed | TNM Tamil

The brutal killing of a school student in Thoothukudi and the shocking caste-linked attack in Nanguneri have triggered widespread outrage and raised concerns about safety, social tensions, and the role of the state in preventing such crimes.

At the same time, recurring allegations of custodial deaths and police violence have continued to haunt Tamil Nadu’s policing record.

In this interview, Shabbir Ahmed and Sivapriyan ETB discuss how effectively the state is responding to violent crimes, whether institutions are being held accountable, and how these developments affect public confidence in governance.