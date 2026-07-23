'This protest is because we love India': Voices from Bengaluru rally

Students and citizens across India are taking to the streets in solidarity with the protests at Jantar Mantar. Bengaluru joined that chorus, with people gathering to express support for the student movement and speak about accountability, dissent, democracy, and the future they want for the next generation.

In this video, protesters explain why they support the student movement, speak about accountability, police action, and attempts to divide people, and share why they believe these protests are about protecting India's future.

Watch the voices from Bengaluru.

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