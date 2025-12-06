Thiruparankundram issue: DMK vs Hindutva outfits? | GR Swaminathan | MK Stalin | Madurai | RSS

The Tamil Nadu government, on the night of Thursday, December 4, moved the Supreme Court challenging a Madras High Court order that allowed petitioners to visit Thiruparankundram Hill and light the Deepam at the Deepathoon near the Dargah. This move comes hours after Madras High Court judge Justice GR Swaminathan issued a fresh order allowing petitioners to light the lamp in the hill.

As part of the contempt proceedings Justice GR Swaminathan quashed prohibitory orders imposed by the district collector in Thiruparankundram and had directed Madurai Commissioner of police to provide fullest protection to the petitioners to allow them to light the lamp at the Deepathoon. The judge had warned of consequences if the order was not enforced on the same day. The matter is pending before the Supreme Court and the ruling dmk and BJP have engaged in a war of words over the issue.

In this week’s Yen Endra Kelvi, Shabbir Ahmed and Shivpriyan discuss the ongoing Thiruparankundram issue and host of other developments that took place in the past week.