VIDEO
The YouTuber who turned abuse into entertainment | Shortcut
How many controversies does it take for a YouTube channel to shut down? For Kerala YouTuber Thoppi, the answer seems to be quite a few. This week’s shortcut looks at what happened.
The channel of Kerala-based YouTuber Mohammed Nihad, popularly known as 'Thoppi', has been taken down after the Ernakulam Rural Cyber Police submitted a report to the platform alleging that it broadcast obscene content. This week’s shortcut looks at what happened.