The shrinking space for political satire in India | LME shorts

Comedian Kunal Kamra had to perform in Bengaluru amid tight security this week, after Hindutva group objected to his show.

Political satire has always challenged those in power, it has been a way to question authority, spark debate, and hold a mirror to society.

But when comedy shows need police protection and political cartoons face restrictions, the conversation is no longer just about a joke, it's about how much criticism a democracy is willing to tolerate.

Watch our latest explainer on the history of political satire and why it matters today.