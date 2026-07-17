The RSS is unregistered, here’s why that matters | Shortcut

Karnataka Home Minister recently wrote to RSS chief seeking details on funds, legal status

RSS, the BJP’s ideological parent, isn’t registered under any Indian law. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says it’s simply a “body of individuals,” exempt from registration and income tax — a status, he argues, examined and cleared by courts and the Income Tax Department.

The central question still stands: who is accountable when an organisation officially claims to be just a "body of individuals"?