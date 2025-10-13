The dynamics of a changing media landscape | The Media Rumble 2025

The ‘masses’ are no longer passive audiences but active contributors. New technologies have given rise to new platforms for news production and consumption, and the sun is arguably setting on traditional media.

These were some of the themes discussed at the session “‘Mass’ communication and the changing nature of media” during The Media Rumble 2025, which took place in Bengaluru on October 3 and 4. Moderated by Newslaundry’s Manisha Pandey, the panel comprised actor Prakash Raj, journalist Sreenivasan Jain, and Mayura SK, Director of Digital Business at Mathrubhumi.

Prakash cautioned against growing political influence in cinema. “The right wing has seen the power of cinema...there are thousands of crores being invested to create this narrative,” he said. But the actor expressed hope in independent voices, noting, “I have hope... there are actors who are speaking out... but there’s a systemic way to control cinema.”

Mayura emphasised how digital media expands reach beyond regional confines, explaining, “Digital has given us an opportunity to go much wider... It’s about growing your niches in different spaces.” She stressed the importance of credibility: “If you have put your sets of values out there... people will probably trust you.”

Meanwhile, Sreenivasan addressed mainstream media’s continued influence despite fragmentation: “TV news may be journalistically dead, but its influence to shape the narrative is extremely strong... that is how you form this defensive shield around their actions or inactions.” He criticised government censorship while acknowledging a growing independent digital space.