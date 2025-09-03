VIDEO

The CIBIL score bias| CP Krishnan on how farmers and middle class suffer

For lakhs of Indians, the CIBIL score, managed by a private credit bureau, has become a gatekeeper of financial access. But mounting complaints have exposed serious flaws in the system — from incorrect reporting of defaults to endless delays in correcting errors. Many borrowers have been pushed into financial distress, not because they failed to repay, but because of inaccuracies in their credit reports. In this week’s In Public Interest, TNM’s Shabbir Ahmed speaks to CP Krishnan, Vice President of the Bank Employees Federation of India, on whether banks can deny financial access based solely on one private agency’s score, why credit scoring in India remains unregulated, and who should be held accountable for the crisis it has created.