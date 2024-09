VIDEO

Telugu, Kannada film industries in the wake of Hema Committee

The publication of the Hema Committee report about the Malayalam film industry has led to other industries demanding the same. But how can an unorganised industry like the film industry really solve its problems? Join TNM’s Dhanya Rajendran in conversation with Nandini Reddy, an acclaimed Telugu movie director, Sruthi Hariharan a Kannada actor and Purnima Kamble, a partner at Fox Mandal.