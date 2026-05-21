VIDEO

Telangana govt’s H-CITI project and the fight to save KBR National Park

Over the past few weeks, several volunteers of the ‘Save KBR’ movement have been protesting against the Telangana government after visuals of trees being chopped near the park went viral. The reason for the tree felling? The Congress led government’s H-CITI project which plans to build seven flyovers and seven underpasses around the KBR National Park in West Hyderabad. Activists say that KBR is one of the few lung spaces in the city and should be protected. What has been the story so far? TNM’s Anjana Meenakshi tells you in this report.